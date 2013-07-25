TEL AVIV, July 25 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Chairman Saul Bronfeld resigned on Thursday, one week after the bourse's chief executive, Ester Levanon handed in her resignation.

The resignation came a day after Israel Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hauser sent a letter to the exchange's board saying Bronfeld had failed in his job.

Bronfeld, who has been chairman since 2006, blamed the intervention of the Securities Authority for his decision. From 1991-2006 Bronfeld served as CEO of the bourse.

"The authority blames the bourse for all the damages done to the capital markets by disproportional regulation," Bronfeld said in his resignation letter.

"The authority also intervenes beyond reason in the executive management of the bourse ... The authority has blurred the lines between legitimate supervision and management intervention."

Hauser said he believes the Tel Aviv bourse will emerge from these latest developments strengthened.

"The bourse has a professional, experienced and responsible board and I trust and am certain it will act to appoint a worthy CEO and chairman of the board," he said in a statement.

Levanon announced last week she would step down from the bourse at the end of 2013, expressing disappointment the board did not support her plans to increase trading volumes.

In the past few years, FTSE and MSCI upgraded the Tel Aviv exchange to developed market status from an emerging market. However, trading volumes have fallen and foreign participation has declined.

Hauser said he believed that under new leadership the bourse would become modern, sophisticated and attractive to domestic and foreign investors. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)