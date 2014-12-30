TEL AVIV Dec 30 A long-mooted plan by Israel's stock exchange to demutualise and become a for-profit entity remains at least a year away from fruition, a top bourse official said on Tuesday, as the exchange seeks regulatory and political approvals for the move.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is pursuing the ownership reform as part of a strategy to tackle falling trading volumes and the loss of listed companies, trends which led to the ouster of TASE's chairman and chief executive in 2013.

TASE Chairman Amnon Neubach said the plan to demutualise was moving forward and he had received positive feedback from the bourse's members. But he told Reuters after a news conference it would not happen before the end of 2015 or in early 2016.

Under the TASE proposals, each of its 26 bank and other members would own varying stakes, depending on how long they have been members and how much they have contributed to trading since 1995.

Yet the plan still needs a host of approvals, from the securities regulator who has expressed his support to the cabinet and parliament.

Neubach previously told Reuters he wanted to attract an overseas exchange such as Nasdaq as a shareholder but made no mention of this possibility on Tuesday.

Figures released by the TASE illustrated its difficulties. Trading volume edged up 3 percent in 2014 to a daily average of 1.2 billion shekels ($307 million), still well below an average of more than 2 billion in 2010.

Also the number of listed companies fell 7 percent to 473, against 654 in 2007.

Chief Executive Yossi Beinart is targeting daily volume of 2.5 billion shekels and the addition of 100 new companies within five years.

He said the TASE may shift to a Monday-Friday trading week from Sunday-Thursday by the end of 2015 to overlap more with foreign markets, while the bourse will next year sharply drop trading fees to entice more heavy traders.

Another change will be allowing trading of Israeli companies listed on foreign exchanges, potentially boosting volumes by up to 20 percent.

One lingering problem is that many Israeli companies, mostly tech stocks, prefer to list in New York or London. Beinart blames a host of regulations and other issues. His aim is to target small and mid-sized companies and allow them to grow on the TASE, rather than have them go abroad or succumb to a takeover.

