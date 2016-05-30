JERUSALEM May 30 Israel's parliamentary finance
committee on Monday approved an extra 13.2 billion shekels ($3.4
billion) for defence and security after a stormy debate in which
the opposition accused the government of favouring defence over
social spending.
Of the total, 7.582 billion shekels is earmarked for
unspecified security costs, which government sources said meant
the Mossad intelligence agency and Shin Bet which looks after
internal security.
The balance is for military and other defence expenses with
some of the funds coming from annual U.S. aid and the general
budget's reserves.
In debate ahead of a vote, some lawmakers argued for more
transparency regarding the extra funding.
"Why can't they give even general explanations. They are
forbidden from saying the Shin Bet and Mossad?," said Zehava
Gal-On, head of the left-wing Meretz party in the opposition. "I
am not the committee's rubber stamp.
"The defence budget has become a sinkhole that draws from
every budget and surplus ... The defence budget keeps growing
while the social budgets shrink," she added.
Moshe Gafni, chairman of the committee, called on the
finance ministry to "change its behaviour" regarding the defence
budget, since every year the government asks for funds beyond
its base budget.
Still, Gafni urged committee members to approve the transfer
since the extra funding was critical for national security.
Though the approval is binding, there will be a re-vote on
Tuesday at the request of the opposition.
($1 = 3.8471 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Richard Balmforth)