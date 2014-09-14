(Adds details, comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 14 Israel's Finance Ministry
said on Sunday it set a budget deficit target of 3.18 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015, higher than an initial aim of
2.5 percent, to accommodate a sharp increase in defence
spending.
The ministry delivered next year's budget draft to Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a delay caused by a 50-day war
with Hamas militants in Gaza. The conflict put an unexpected
stress on the economy, causing a temporary slowdown in growth
and raising new demands from the Defence Ministry.
The Bank of Israel has said its 2014 economic growth
forecast of 2.9 percent could be hit by as much as half a
percentage point by the fighting, which ended on Aug. 26.
"We see importance in preserving the spending framework,"
said Yael Andorn, Director-General of the Finance Ministry, in a
statement.
"The budget ... reflects the right balances between the
budget deficit, demands from the Defence Ministry and the
civilian economic agenda," she said.
The ministry did not provide further details of the proposed
budget, but it said the framework would not be broken to include
new defence spending.
The Defence Ministry has requested an increase in spending
of 11 billion shekels ($3 billion) for next year in order to
deal with the danger posed by Islamist militants along its
borders and a threat it sees from Iran. It also seeks 9 billion
shekels extra for 2014 to cover costs of the Gaza war.
By law, total budgetary spending may only be raised by 8
billion shekels for 2015.
The Bank of Israel, in urging fiscal restraint and keeping
to a deficit target of no more than 3 percent of GDP, has
advocated tax increases to allow for more defence spending but
the ministry has rejected any tax hikes while economic growth
was slowing.
On Thursday, Netanyahu said the defence budget would be
raised but he would not let the country's credit rating fall
through excessive spending.
Israel posted a budget deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP in 2013
and is expected to meet or slightly breach a target of 3 percent
in 2014.
The budget must be approved by parliament by the end of
March or new elections are triggered.
(1 US dollar = 3.6272 Israeli shekel)
