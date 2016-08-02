A general view shows the plenum during a session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM Israel's parliament gave its backing on Tuesday to plans for a budget covering 2017 and 2018, incorporating safeguards to win support from Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who had earlier opposed a two-year fiscal programme.

Fifty lawmakers vote in favour and 44 against, with most voting along party lines.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought a two-year budget, partly to bolster political stability within his often fractious right-wing coalition, formed following elections last year. His coalition controls 67 of parliament's 120 seats.

Kahlon, who heads a partner party, had objected to a two-year budget, citing the difficulty of setting fiscal plans two years in advance.

Safeguards in the bill will allow the 2018 budget to be reassessed in the event of a deviation next year from initial economic and fiscal forecasts, with provision for spending cuts if necessary to reach the deficit target.

The 2017-18 budget draft is expected to be submitted to the government after parliament's summer recess.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)