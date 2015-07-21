* PM Netanyahu promised $2.1 bln to political allies

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 21 Israel's cabinet aims to ratify a 2015-16 budget draft by the end of the month, but government officials are struggling to draw up a plan that accommodates hefty coalition promises while maintaining fiscal discipline.

After a March election, political allies demanded some 8 billion shekels' ($2.1 billion) worth of policy measures to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fragile government, which only controls 61 of parliament's 120 seats.

An initial parliamentary vote on the budget is slated for no later than August 31, meaning the cabinet must approve the draft by the end of July. Failure to do so could even lead to fresh elections.

The government has then set final parliamentary approval for the 13-month budget by Nov. 19.

At the same time, the country's military is seeking a budget increase to 60 billion shekels from 58 billion in 2014, which itself included a steep rise after last summer's Gaza war.

"There are still holes to close," said a finance ministry source.

The Finance Ministry is trying to set a budget deficit target of around 2.9 percent of gross domestic product for next year to allow for more spending. That would be above both a law stipulating a target of 2 percent and the 2.5 percent ceiling demanded by the central bank.

"Breaking 2.9 percent is not on the table," the source said. "It's a solid target right now."

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon are working with political partners - particularly ultra-Orthodox parties - to spread out some financial commitments over 2016 and 2017, but they have so far failed to reach an agreement.

If coalition agreements are implemented in full and if defence leaders get what they are asking, the Bank of Israel estimates a budget deficit of 3.9 percent of GDP in 2016.

To soften the blow, the finance ministry is ordering 3 percent cuts to most ministries' budgets, which will save 3 billion shekels next year.

The central bank said a 2.9 percent deficit target would require 12 billion shekels in spending cuts.

A spokesman for Kahlon said the problem will be solved if Netanyahu manages to defer 4 billion shekels of the coalition agreements - which include raising allowances for children and the elderly and boosting education outlays - and limits the increase in the defence budget.

Netanyahu's office was not immediately available to comment.

Kahlon is opposed to raising taxes to help narrow the gap further, although the finance ministry and Israel's tax authority are working to close tax loopholes and eliminate some tax benefits.

The 2016 budget, which will again exceed 400 billion shekels, is based on an economic growth estimate of 3.3 percent - below the Bank of Israel's projection of 3.7 percent.

Israel in 2015 is operating on a pro-rated version of the 2014 budget. Failure to pass a budget for this year helped lead to snap elections.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Israel's fiscal deficit was "stubbornly high" and current levels leave Israel with little room to deal with shocks. ($1 = 3.8108 shekels) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)