JERUSALEM Aug 6 Israel's cabinet approved the
state's budget draft for 2015-16 early on Thursday after a
marathon all-night session, ending weeks of political infighting
that saw last-minute deals to allow the budget to head to
parliament.
Parliament is expected to take its initial vote on Aug. 31
on the spending package, which will face an uphill battle
because of deep divisions between ministers and other lawmakers
in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Netanyahu leads a five-party coalition that came to power
after elections in March. He holds 61 of the 120 seats in
parliament, putting any legislative vote on a knife edge.
The government is hoping for final parliamentary approval
for the 13-month plan covering December 2015 through 2016 by
Nov. 19.
Netanyahu warned ministers on Tuesday that his government
would collapse if they did not put a stop to their fiscal
demands and rally behind the budget.
He said it was an obligation to bring about economic growth
of 4 percent, up from an expected 3 percent this year and a
projected 3.3 to 3.7 percent projected in 2016.
Netanyahu toned down his rhetoric ahead of the cabinet vote
but still rebuked ministers for seeking more funds at the
expense of fiscal responsibility and economic growth.
"This is a budget designed to continue the economic growth
in the State of Israel," he said, adding that it balanced
Israel's security and other needs.
"Dividing up the pie is important but much less so than
enlarging it, because the pieces that go to each citizen will be
much bigger if the pie is enlarged," Netanyahu said.
He noted that budget reforms such as food and housing, and
an accompanying bill aimed at boosting competition, would lead
to a lower cost of living.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Paul Tait)