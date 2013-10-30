TEL AVIV Oct 30 High-tech entrepreneur Eyal
Waldman decided he had had enough of Israeli investors when they
told him to choose between his titles of chairman and chief
executive at the company he co-founded, Mellanox Technologies.
So in August, Waldman delisted the chip designer - Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange's sixth-largest company, with a market value at
the time of 6 billion shekels ($1.7 billion) - dealing a heavy
blow to an ailing bourse that had already seen its chief
executive and chairman resign a month earlier.
Waldman said the attitude of Israeli institutional
investors, who had been empowered by changes to the Securities
Law, was suffocating.
"Mellanox is not an impulsive company. (Delisting) is
something we were thinking of, that we saw build up. This was
not our place any more," he told Reuters.
Since Mellanox delisted, a handful of Tel Aviv's
largest companies have threatened to follow suit unless Israel
becomes more business friendly.
The problem is the result of both more regulation and less.
Over the past decade, Israel has relaxed rules on overseas
investments. Previously, Israeli pensions had to invest nearly
100 percent at home; now they can invest without limitation
abroad. At the same time, over the past year the government has
introduced securities regulations that Israeli companies
complain make doing business far harder, including more
stringent reporting requirements, pushing even more money out of
the country.
The new regulations and other measures were an effort to
help consumers and protect investors. Competition was subdued by
the domination of a handful of conglomerates in the mobile
phone, retail, construction and petrol distribution sectors, and
consumers were struggling to keep up with bills.
In 2011, hundreds of young Israelis, angry they could not
afford housing and bitter about the high price of groceries, set
up a tent city in the heart of Tel Aviv's financial district and
for weeks refused to move. This culminated in the largest
demonstration in Israel's history, with 400,000 people demanding
a more affordable cost of living.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with a plan to
break up the conglomerates that controlled vast swathes of the
economy, opened up markets to competition and forced service
providers to cut consumer fees.
The new regulations have brought consumers some relief -
lower cell-phone bills and banking fees - but many investors and
businesses say it is at a cost of dwindling profits and
depressed share prices.
What upset Waldman most were amendments to the Securities
Law that he could not have foreseen when he listed his company
on TASE in 2007, several months after its offering on Nasdaq.
He was troubled by the empowerment of minority institutional
investors, who previously had little influence at the companies
in which they invested. New rules require majority approval by
minority shareholders for issues such as executive salaries.
WILL OTHERS FOLLOW?
Officials at some of Israel's biggest firms have said that,
like Mellanox, they are nearing a tipping point.
Potash producer Israel Chemicals (ICL), the most traded
company on TASE, is seeking to list overseas. Though it has no
intention at present to delist from Tel Aviv, CEO Stefan Borgas
said in a conference call: "ICL must act seriously and take into
account a situation of an additional worsening in the business
climate of the Tel Aviv bourse."
The same goes for Nice Systems , whose
products analyse video and big data.
"It makes much more sense for us to trade only on Nasdaq,"
CEO Zeevi Bregman told the Globes financial newspaper, but made
clear a delisting was not on the agenda at this time.
Such talk has scared off investors. Daily trading volume on
TASE averages around 1 billion shekels, 47 percent of the level
in 2010. Other markets have had more moderate drops; since 2010
trade in London has fallen to 80 percent, on Nasdaq to 77
percent and Tokyo to 79 percent.
Only three small IPOs have taken place in Tel Aviv since
late 2011, while about 100 firms, roughly 15 percent, have
delisted since the end of 2009.
Investors are not pleased; one public relations firm, on
behalf of clients, has launched a Facebook page called SaveTASE,
blaming Israel's securities regulator, Shmuel Hauser, for the
bourse's woes.
Part of the drop in volume followed a 2011 upgrade in
Israel's status on the MSCI index from emerging market to
developed. The move led to an exodus of passive money from
foreign investors tied to the emerging market index.
Foreigners now account for only about 15 percent of trade on
TASE in 2013, compared with up to 25 percent in 2010.
But the real drain has been the money that Israeli
institutions have withdrawn as restrictions on overseas
investments were lifted over the past decade.
"We are in the process of increasing our investment out of
Israel, and this process ... still has, in my opinion, a long
way to go," said Amir Hessel, chief investment officer of Harel
Insurance and Finance, Israel's third-largest insurer.
Harel's pension, provident and life insurance funds have
invested 34 percent of their 102 billion shekels in assets under
management and 60 percent of their equities portfolio abroad, up
from zero a decade ago.
Nir Moroz, CEO of Clal Amitim pension fund, said as much as
30 percent of his fund's assets were abroad, and that could hit
40-50 percent in the next few years due to a dearth of new local
issuance.
Bank of Israel data shows pension funds hold 22 percent of
their assets abroad, nearly double the level of 2009, while
insurance funds hold 27 percent overseas.
FLOOD OF REGULATION
The protests of 2011 ushered in a flood of regulation that
hurt profits in almost every sector - from cellular operators
and food makers to institutional investors and gas producers.
Israel's three top mobile phone operators posted an average
drop of 71 percent in net profit in the second quarter of 2013
compared with three years earlier, before new regulation and
competition kicked in.
"There is a big risk of making business and investing in
Israeli companies because of regulation," said one investment
manager who asked not to be named.
Hauser disputes that regulations alone have harmed the
markets. Much of the regulation, he told Reuters, was aimed at
curbing abuse of power by large stakeholders in companies at the
expense of minority holders.
However, he said "the wave of regulation since the 2008
crisis may have gone too far". He has proposed lowering the
capital gains tax to 15 percent from 25, reducing fees for
trading and clearing, and trading foreign currency.
With the public's cause taken up by the media, Hauser said
it has become "illegitimate" to be rich these days, adding:
"We have to stop with this populist atmosphere."
Among the hardest hit by the new environment has been Israel
Chemicals, which has made controlling shareholder Idan Ofer one
of Israel's richest people.
ICL, which has an exclusive permit to extract minerals from
the Dead Sea, paid 1.2 billion shekels in 2012 in taxes and
royalties. A year after ICL reached a deal to double royalty
payments to 10 percent, Finance Minister Yair Lapid, a former TV
personality who rode the social protest to political power, set
up a panel to review once more the level of royalties paid.
CEO Borgas said ICL was worried about the "extraordinary
level of uncertainty" in the business environment that the
committee's appointment has created.
"Our international shareholders acknowledge this at every
encounter," Borgas told Reuters in an email, adding that this
was reflected in ICL's share price, which fell over 15 percent
in reaction to the committee's establishment.
Its shares were also hit when Canada's Potash Corp
in April abandoned efforts to take over ICL because of strong
political opposition in Israel.
Borgas, a former CEO of Swiss chemicals group Lonza, said he
was concerned by the scope of regulation and the way it was
conducted in what seems to be a response to populism.
"In the current situation we have a negative incentive to
invest in Israel," he said.
Israel's economy relies heavily on foreign investment and,
like many countries, it provides grants and tax breaks to
attract companies.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Israel's largest
company and the world's biggest generic drugmaker, reaped close
to 12 billion shekels in tax breaks between 2006 and 2011,
according to the Tax Authority. It has come under huge pressure
in recent weeks to review plans to shed 10 percent of its global
workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.
ICL was next at 2.2 billion shekels, followed By Check Point
Software at 1.65 billion.
When these figures were published by the media in July, the
public response was scathing.
Lapid has said he would reexamine the policy, but companies
say the benefits are dwarfed by the jobs they provide and the
money they contribute to the economy.
"Without this policy a lot of companies would have less
business here and would pay less taxes," Check Point CEO Gil
Shwed told reporters in July.