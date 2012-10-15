* Lightweight, cheap bicycle can be given to poor for free
* Grants for "green" materials would cancel production costs
* Pensioners, disabled to work at local cycle factories
By Ori Lewis and Lianne Gross
MOSHAV AHITUV, Israel, Oct 15 A bicycle made
almost entirely of cardboard has the potential to change
transportation habits from the world's most congested cities to
the poorest reaches of Africa, its Israeli inventor says.
Izhar Gafni, 50, is an expert in designing automated
mass-production lines. He is an amateur cycling enthusiast who
for years toyed with an idea of making a bicycle from cardboard.
He told Reuters during a recent demonstration that after
much trial and error, his latest prototype has now proven itself
and mass production will begin in a few months.
"I was always fascinated by applying unconventional
technologies to materials and I did this on several occasions.
But this was the culmination of a few things that came together.
I worked for four years to cancel out the corrugated cardboard's
weak structural points," Gafni said.
"Making a cardboard box is easy and it can be very strong
and durable, but to make a bicycle was extremely difficult and I
had to find the right way to fold the cardboard in several
different directions. It took a year and a half, with lots of
testing and failure until I got it right," he said.
Cardboard, made of wood pulp, was invented in the 19th
century as sturdy packaging for carrying other more valuable
objects, it has rarely been considered as raw material for
things usually made of much stronger materials, such as metal.
Once the shape has been formed and cut, the cardboard is
treated with a secret concoction made of organic materials to
give it its waterproof and fireproof qualities. In the final
stage, it is coated with lacquer paint for appearance.
In testing the durability of the treated cardboard, Gafni
said he immersed a cross-section in a water tank for several
months and it retained all its hardened characteristics.
Once ready for production, the bicycle will include no metal
parts, even the brake mechanism and the wheel and pedal bearings
will be made of recycled substances, although Gafni said he
could not yet reveal those details due to pending patent issues.
"I'm repeatedly surprised at just how strong this material
is, it is amazing. Once we are ready to go to production, the
bike will have no metal parts at all," Gafni said.
Gafni's workshop, a ramshackle garden shed, is typically the
sort of place where legendary inventions are born. It is crammed
with tools and bicycle parts and cardboard is strewn everywhere.
One of his first models was a push bike he made as a toy for
his young daughter which she is still using months later.
Gafni owns several top-of-the-range bicycles which he said
are worth thousands of dollars each, but when his own creation
reaches mass production, it should cost no more than about $20
to buy. The cost of materials used are estimated at $9 per unit.
"When we started, a year and a half or two years ago, people
laughed at us, but now we are getting at least a dozen e-mails
every day asking where they can buy such a bicycle, so this
really makes me hopeful that we will succeed," he said.
A ride of the prototype was quite stiff, but generally no
different to other ordinary basic bikes.
"GAME CHANGER"
Nimrod Elmish, Gafni's business partner, said cardboard and
other recycled materials could bring a major change in current
production norms because grants and rebates would only be given
for local production and there would be no financial benefits by
making bicycles in cheap labour markets.
"This is a real game-changer. It changes ... the way
products are manufactured and shipped, it causes factories to be
built everywhere instead of moving production to cheaper labour
markets, everything that we have known in the production world
can change," he said.
Elmish said the cardboard bikes would be made on largely
automated production lines and would be supplemented by a
workforce comprising pensioners and the disabled.
He said that apart from the social benefits this would
provide for all concerned, it would also garner government
grants for the manufacturers.
Elmish said the business model they had created meant that
rebates for using "green" materials would entirely cancel out
production costs and this could allow for bicycles to be given
away for free in poor countries.
Producers would reap financial rewards from advertisements
such as from multinational companies who would pay for their
logo to be part of the frame, he explained.
"Because you get a lot of government grants, it brings down
the production costs to zero, so the bicycles can be given away
for free. We are copying a business model from the high-tech
world where software is distributed free because it includes
embedded advertising," Elmish explained.
"It could be sold for around $20, because (retailers) have
to make a profit ... and we think they should not cost any more
than that. We will make our money from advertising," he added.
Elmish said initial production was set to begin in Israel in
months on three bicycle models and a wheelchair and they will be
available to purchase within a year.
"In six months we will have completed planning the first
production lines for an urban bike which will be assisted by an
electric motor, a youth bike which will be a 2/3 size model for
children in Africa, a balance bike for youngsters learning to
ride, and a wheelchair that a non-profit organisation wants to
build with our technology for Africa," he said.
CHEAP AND LIGHT
The bicycles are not only very cheap to make, they are very
light and do not need to be adjusted or repaired, the solid
tyres that are made of reconstituted rubber from old car tyres
will never get a puncture, Elmish said.
"These bikes need no maintenance and no adjustment, a car
timing belt is used instead of a chain, and the tyres do not
need inflating and can last for 10 years," he said.
A full-size cardboard bicycle will weigh around 9 kg (about
20 lbs) compared to an average metal bicycle, which weight
around 14 kg.
The urban bicycle, similar to London's "Boris bikes" and
others worldwide, will have a mounting for a personal electric
motor. Commuters would buy one and use it for their journey and
then take it home or to work where it could be recharged.
He said that as bicycles would be so cheap, it hardly
mattered how long they lasted.
"So you buy one, use it for a year and then you can buy
another one, and if it breaks, you can take it back to the
factory and recycle it," he said.
Gafni predicted that in the future, cardboard might even be
used in cars and even aircraft "but that is still a way down the
road."
"We are just at the beginning and from here my vision is to
see cardboard replacing metals ... and countries that right now
don't have the money, will be able to benefit from so many uses
for this material," he said.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Paul Casciato)