By Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, Dec 24 Israel plans to cut oil use in
transportation by 60 percent by 2025, an aggressive target by
world standards, and will tap into its newfound natural gas
deposits to make it happen.
It is also investing heavily to help start-ups developing
battery and biofuel technologies, and is offering an annual $1
million prize to innovators in the field, almost on par with
winning a Nobel.
"The intent is to make Israel a power centre that has
knowledge and industry in the field, and from there to serve as
a catalyst for the rest of the world in making the switch," said
Eyal Rosner, pointman for the project in Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's office.
The programme, the Fuel Choices Initiative, has a 10-year
budget of 1.5 billion shekels ($430 million).
Switching from oil will bring consumer savings and tax
income that, together with environmental benefits, will add more
than a percentage point to gross domestic product, Rosner said.
No single fuel will replace oil. The government will draft
regulation and help with tax benefits and infrastructure, but
says it is up to the market to decide which succeeds.
The next five years will be dominated by compressed natural
gas (CNG) and natural-gas based methanol, Rosner forecast, with
battery and biofuel technology penetrating the market as
technologies improve.
"Israel is certainly showing some great will, and certainly
this is a very ambitious target to be achieved in a bit more
than a decade," said Francois Cuenot, a transport and energy
analyst at the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
Israeli officials are confident - two of the worlds largest
offshore gas fields, Tamar and Leviathan, were recently
discovered in Israeli waters. With combined estimates of 810
billion cubic meters (bcm), the fields turned import-dependent
Israel into a potential energy exporter.
In a best case scenario, 70 to 90 bcm of the reserves will
be used in transportation in the coming decades. Gas, like oil,
is a fossil fuel, but it burns cleaner.
Delek Israel, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group
that owns and operates 250 gas stations, will complete Israel's
first CNG station in 10 months. It signed this month a
seven-year deal to buy $105 million worth of natural gas from
the Tamar field.
"In the next five years there will be at least 40 CNG
stations in the Israeli market," said chief executive Avi Ben
Assayag. The cost of each station can reach $1 million, and he
expects Delek to keep its market share of about a third.
CNG, he said, makes the most sense for heavy vehicles and
will cost about half of what is paid for diesel or gasoline.
Delek signed a deal with Italy's NGV Motori, an industry
leader, to help convert Israeli fleets to CNG engines. A single
truck costs 15,000 euros ($20,600) to switch, he said.
METHANOL MIXES
In a separate pilot at a small filling station in the
northern port of Haifa, about a dozen cars have been running for
months on various mixtures of gasoline diluted with methanol.
The idea is to reduce costs and pollution.
Some of the cars are powered by a blend called M15, which
contains 15 percent methanol, already used widely in China.
Others run on a more concentrated M70, which pilot manager Yossi
Antverg said has never been tried before.
Optimistic about the results, Dor Chemicals, which has spent
$2 million on the pilot, plans to build a $700 million plant
that, according to the Dor Group website, will be able to
produce a million tons of methanol a year. The facility will be
the first of its kind in Israel.
Start-up NewCO2fuel, one of over a dozen being promoted in
the government initiative, is developing a technique to turn the
common greenhouse gas carbon dioxide into a useful fuel gas
mixture called syngas. Among other things, syngas can be made
into methanol.
Their chemical reactor receives sunlight reflected by a
large mirror that is concentrated at a temperature of 1,000
degrees Celsius (1,830 F). That is hot enough to create syngas.
The two-year-old energy firm, half owned by Australia's
Greenearth Energy and Erdi Fuels, plans to sell systems
that would be built beside factories or power stations to
collect carbon dioxide emissions and turn them into fuel.
CEO David Banitt said the company plans to begin in two
years a $50 million pilot in Australia. The technology, he said,
will be commercial in about four years.
