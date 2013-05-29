By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM May 29 With a month to go before Bank
of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer steps down, sources say his
deputy and a former government economic adviser the top two
candidates.
Sources in the prime minister's office said a decision is
expected in about a week and will likely be either Deputy
Governor Karnit Flug or Manuel Trajtenberg, who used to head the
National Economic Council.
The decision will be a joint one between Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid. Government
sources said Lapid is pushing for Trajtenberg since he was
tasked with addressing the mass protests against the high cost
of living in 2011.
Fischer is lobbying hard for Flug, while Netanyahu is
undecided after recently meeting both of candidates, sources
said.
The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, meanwhile, reported on
Wednesday that Northwestern University economics professor and
consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Martin
Eichenbaum was also a candidate.
The Prime Minister's office and Finance Ministry declined to
comment publicly on any names or on the timing of a decision.
Following months of protests in mid-2011, Netanyahu
appointed Trajtenberg to head a committee to come up with
solutions to Israel's social and economic troubles. Some of the
panel's recommendations, including providing free education from
the age of three instead of five, were implemented.
Flug, who shares Fischer's views, became deputy governor of
the Bank of Israel in July 2011 after heading the bank's
research department.
In 2005, Netanyahu, who was then finance minister, appointed
Fischer in a last-minute decision. During his term, Fischer - a
world-reknowned economist - has raised Israel's economic profile
globally and has been described as the country's "lone
responsible adult" in pushing for responsible budget policies.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)