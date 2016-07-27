By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, July 27 Israel's financial system
remains stable but is exposed to the risk of a sharp decline in
the prices of homes and financial assets, the Bank of Israel
said on Wednesday.
Despite fluctuations in global financial markets and
near-zero interest rates, the stability of banks and insurance
companies was maintained in the first half of 2016, the central
bank said in its semi-annual financial stability report.
"A macroeconomic stress test on the banking system shows
that even if a serious recession were to take place in Israel,
the banking system would maintain its stability," the report
said, noting profitability and capital ratios of Israel's top
banks grew in 2015.
"While the profitability of the insurance companies declined
during the period, their recognised equity increased," it added.
But since rates have been low for a prolonged period
financial institutions are exposed to the risk of sharp declines
in housing and financial asset prices.
"Such declines may take place if main economies in the world
shift to a further recession, or suffer from a decline in their
financial stability, and there is contagion to the Israeli
economy through a negative impact on exports and the prices of
financial assets," the report said.
Prices could also fall, it noted, if the central banks
return interest rates to an upward path, or if Israel's
geopolitical situation worsens and leads to an increase in the
risk premium of the economy.
Israel banks have high exposure to mortgages and to the
construction and real estate industry "and prices in the market
continue to increase," the central bank said.
The risk of declines in the prices of financial assets is
derived both from the possibility of a direct impact - through
holdings of those assets - and from the possibility of an
indirect impact, through the effect of these asset prices on
firms' abilities to repay loans they took out from banks and
from institutional investors, it said.
In the future, the financial system will be affected by
which various financial reforms are implemented, it said,
referring to a new banking reform that would make it easier for
the entry of new banks while Israel's largest banks would have
to sell off their credit card businesses.
Reforms, the central bank said, "must be conducted
cautiously since the financial system fulfills a central role in
the economy, and a crisis in the system carries the potential of
a significant negative impact to the economy."
