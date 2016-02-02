JERUSALEM Feb 2 Debate on Israel's 2017 state
budget is months away but the central bank said in a report
published on Tuesday that government spending for next year was
already 14 billion shekels ($3.5 billion) above its legal limit.
By law, spending growth over the previous year is limited.
But various ruling coalition agreements and other political
promises have led to a steep rise in government spending in
coming years.
"The government will again face complex challenges when
preparing the budget for 2017," the Bank of Israel said in the
report.
"In large part, this is because in addition to the marked
increase in the expenditure ceiling in the 2015 and 2016
budgets, the government deferred at that time the implementation
of some of its decisions to coming years."
Israel has set a budget deficit target of 2.9 percent of
gross domestic product for 2016, above the maximum 2.5 percent
the central bank said would lead to a further decline in the
debt ratio.
Assuming state spending stays below the ceiling that was
set, the Bank of Israel expects the 2.9 percent deficit target
will be met. It was 2.15 percent of GDP in 2015, boosted by
higher-than-expected tax income and restrained spending due to
the lack of a 2015 budget.
Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio fell last year to 64.9 percent
from 66.7 percent in 2014.
"The decline strengthens Israel's position in capital
markets and reduces the risk premium of the Israeli economy,"
the central bank said.
($1 = 3.9539 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Gareth Jones)