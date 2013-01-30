By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
JERUSALEM Jan 30 Bank of Israel Governor
Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday his deputy Karnit Flug would
be capable of replacing him when he steps down ahead of time in
June for personal reasons.
Fischer, 69, credited with guiding Israel through global
crisis largely unscathed while raising Israel's profile on the
world stage, on Tuesday told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
he would leave his job on June 30, two years before his second
five-year term runs out.
"I'm leaving mainly for personal reasons. Eight years is a
very long time. Most of the things I wanted to do have been
done," Fischer told a news conference, citing economic and price
stability and a new Bank of Israel law that led to the creation
of a monetary policy committee (MPC) to make interest rate
decisions. "I believe I am leaving the bank in good shape."
Israeli media speculated that possible successors are Flug,
Avi Ben-Bassat, a former director-general of the Finance
Ministry and senior director at the Bank of Israel, and Manuel
Trajtenberg, an economic adviser to Netanyahu.
Asked whether Flug, previously head of economic research at
the central bank, was a good candidate to replace him, Fischer
said: "We wouldn't have appointed someone we didn't think could
serve as governor if needed.".
Fischer - an academic mentor to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi and others
- said that while the Bank of England had hired a Canadian as
its central bank chief, it was not necessary every time to look
outside a country's borders. "There are several very good
candidates for this job in Israel," he said.
Fischer began a second and final term in 2010 but refused to
say whether he would serve the full five years. He said he
waited until after last week's parliamentary election to make
the announcement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked
him to stay on until the 2013 budget was passed.
RAPID ECONOMIC GROWTH
During his tenure, Israel's economy grew faster than most.
Fischer slashed interest rates and went against his own policy
of staying out of financial markets by buying tens of billion of
dollars to weaken the shekel and help exporters. The
economy grew 3.3 percent in 2012, among the best in the West.
"The announcement brings some nervousness to the market, as
Governor Fischer has been the anchor of Israel's policy, both as
the head of the central bank and given his credible advice on
government policies," said Mai Doan, an emerging markets
economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding that Flug
would be a strong candidate for governor.
"Together with the rest of the MPC, she would be able to
ensure policy continuity at the Bank of Israel, given her longer
tenure at the bank and under Governor Fischer's lead," she wrote
in a note to clients.
Fischer's economic concerns have been growing budget gaps
and rising housing costs. He said the incoming government
understood that plugging the budget hole was a priority and also
urged it to speed up supply of housing to cool prices. The
central bank has already tightened mortgage rules.
Fischer, who has turned down the post of Finance Minister,
said he had no new job lined up and would not look for one until
after he leaves. He expects to return to the United States but
in the long run to live both there and in Israel.
Once chief economist at the World Bank and then first deputy
managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 1994
to 2001, the Zambian-born Fischer - who has won international
recognition as one of the world's top central bankers - served
as vice chairman of Citigroup before joining the Bank of Israel.