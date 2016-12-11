TEL AVIV Dec 11 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug on Sunday indicated that Israel's benchmark interest rate will not go below a current 0.1 percent, especially since the economy is in good shape and near full employment.

Flug, speaking at the Globes business conference, declined to say when the central bank would start raising rates after keeping the key rate steady for 21 straight months.

"There are risks associated with low and negative rates," she said. "It's better ... we didn't have to go that unconventional path."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)