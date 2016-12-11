BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV Dec 11 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug on Sunday indicated that Israel's benchmark interest rate will not go below a current 0.1 percent, especially since the economy is in good shape and near full employment.
Flug, speaking at the Globes business conference, declined to say when the central bank would start raising rates after keeping the key rate steady for 21 straight months.
"There are risks associated with low and negative rates," she said. "It's better ... we didn't have to go that unconventional path."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture