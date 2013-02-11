TEL AVIV Feb 11 The Bank of Israel said on
Monday it will not make interest rate decisions around the
week-long Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot as data are
received with a lag and activity levels are low due to the
holidays.
In 2013, the rate decision will not be made at the end of
April and at the end of September. Therefore the rate set at the
end of March will be in effect for April and May, and the
interest rate set at the end of August 2013 will be in effect
for September and October.
Passover falls in March or April and Sukkot is celebrated in
September or October.
The Bank of Israel said its monetary policy committee
maintains the authorisation to change the interest rate in the
intermeeting periods, should it deem it necessary.
