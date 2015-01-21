JERUSALEM Jan 21 Israel's central banks said on Wednesday the main risk to the stability of its financial system is the high exposure of banks and households to the housing market.

"The financial system is exposed to the risk of a sharp decline in home prices, which could result from a domestic or external shock that leads to a sharp and rapid increase in interest rates or from a recession that negatively impacts on borrowers' income," it said in a report said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)