BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
JERUSALEM Jan 21 Israel's central banks said on Wednesday the main risk to the stability of its financial system is the high exposure of banks and households to the housing market.
"The financial system is exposed to the risk of a sharp decline in home prices, which could result from a domestic or external shock that leads to a sharp and rapid increase in interest rates or from a recession that negatively impacts on borrowers' income," it said in a report said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.