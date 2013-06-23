(Adds details, analysts' comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 23 Jacob Frenkel, an inflation
hawk who was Bank of Israel governor in the 1990s, will be
returning to the helm of the central bank, Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid said on
Sunday.
They appointed Frenkel to replace Stanley Fischer, who is
stepping down at the end of June after eight years on the job,
having guided Israel's economy through the global financial
crisis.
Frenkel, 70, beat deputy governor Karnit Flug, who will
likely be acting central bank chief until Frenkel starts. The
date of his arrival was not announced.
"He is a world renowned figure, which is what Netanyahu was
looking for," said HSBC economist Jonathan Katz.
As governor between 1991 and 2000, Frenkel was credited with
reducing inflation, liberalising financial markets and removing
foreign exchange controls.
He is currently chairman of JPMorgan Chase International
and also served as vice chairman of insurer American
International Group as well as chairman of Merrill Lynch
International. Frenkel also is the head of the Group of Thirty,
a private consulting group on international and financial
issues.
"We are certainly talking about a governor who will act as
the responsible adult, who will fill the position of Fischer
with quality and authority," said Joseph Fraiman, chief
executive at Prico Risk Management and Investments.
"No less important, Frenkel will benefit from the
international credit that is greatly needed for the Israeli
economy, especially in the current period," he added.
Frenkel, whose appointment needs cabinet approval, will face
several challenges including continuing Fischer's insistence
that the government stick to responsible policies and working to
halt fast-rising home prices.
Israel's economy grew 3.2 percent in 2012, but is expected
to slow to a 2.8 percent this year excluding the start of
natural gas production.
Inflation, which ranged between 1.3 and 18 percent in the
1990s, was at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in May. At the same
time, the shekel is strong.
To encourage economic growth and keep exports competitive,
the Bank of Israel reduced its benchmark interest rate twice in
May, to 1.25 percent. The central bank next decides on Monday
and analysts largely believe the key rate will stay unchanged.
When Frenkel was last in the job, the governor alone made
interest rate decisions. Now, there is a six-member monetary
policy committee with the bank chief as chairman.
"Frenkel will need to work harmoniously with the monetary
council he inherited from Fischer," said Yaniv Pagot, chief
strategist at the Ayalon Group. "This is not a simple challenge
that could, in a certain situation, bring the first cracks."
He said that, with Israel's foreign exchange reserves
nearing $80 billion, it would be interesting to see whether
Frenkel would continue intervening in the foreign exchange
market and buy dollars to defend Israel's exports if the shekel
continues to appreciate.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen and Allyn Fisher-Ilan;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)