JERUSALEM, March 26 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug is studying expansionary steps taken by other central banks and will implement similar measures if needed, according to an interview with the magazine of Israel's banking association.

"Since the global crisis, we have seen different countries take expansionary policy steps even when they get to zero interest rates... We are studying them and looking at the steps taken by other countries, but the decision on which steps will be suitable will be made according to the circumstances," she told Banking magazine.

Flug also called on the new government being put together by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a committee to oversee regulators and ensure financial stability. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; editing by John Stonestreet)