JERUSALEM, March 26 Bank of Israel Governor
Karnit Flug is studying expansionary steps taken by other
central banks and will implement similar measures if needed,
according to an interview with the magazine of Israel's banking
association.
"Since the global crisis, we have seen different countries
take expansionary policy steps even when they get to zero
interest rates... We are studying them and looking at the steps
taken by other countries, but the decision on which steps will
be suitable will be made according to the circumstances," she
told Banking magazine.
Flug also called on the new government being put together by
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a committee to oversee
regulators and ensure financial stability.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; editing by John
Stonestreet)