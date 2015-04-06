JERUSALEM, April 6 The Bank of Israel held its
short-term interest rate on March 23 on the view that the effect
of the previous month's rate reduction had not yet been
exhausted, according to the minutes of the discussions published
on Monday.
The central bank had held its rate ILINR-ECI at an
all-time low of 0.1 percent, a move that all five monetary
policy committee members supported.
"In addition, the increase in inflation expectations and the
growth environment do not support a change in the interest rate
environment. In particular, in view of the risks deriving from
the asset markets, including the corporate bond and housing
markets," the bank's minutes said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)