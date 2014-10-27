(Adds details, Bank of Israel statement, shekel reaction,
analyst comment)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Oct 27 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a second
straight month as expected on Monday, saying two recent rate
cuts had not yet impacted inflation and economic activity.
The central bank said activity may have declined in the
third quarter due to the effects of Israel's war against
Palestinian militants in Gaza in July and August. Meanwhile
inflation is now in negative territory.
Yet, the Bank of Israel indicated that its combined rate
reductions of a half-point in July and August that brought the
key rate to an all-time low were sufficient for now.
"The Bank of Israel wanted to prevent broadcasting a message
of panic," said FXCM Israel analyst Moshe Shalom.
While eight of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast
no move, four others predicted a rate reduction of 0.1-0.15
percentage points.
"The monetary (policy) committee is of the opinion that the
effects of the recent interest rate reductions ... have not yet
been fully reflected in activity and in inflation, and in light
of that decided to keep the interest rate unchanged this month,"
the Bank of Israel said in a statement.
Israel in September moved to price deflation, with the
annual inflation rate falling to -0.3 percent, the first time it
has been negative since 2007.
Similarly, inflation expectations for the coming year have
moved below the government's annual target range of 1-3 percent,
while two-year inflation expectations are at 1 percent.
"Expectations for longer terms declined as well, though they
are near to the midpoint of the target range," the central bank
said.
In an Oct. 10 interview with Reuters, Bank of Israel
Governor Karnit Flug voiced openness to reducing rates further
or using unconventional policy tools to boost inflation.
Israel's economy is expected to slow to a growth rate of
around 2.2 percent in 2014 from 3.2 percent in 2013. The economy
grew an annualised 1.9 percent in the second quarter, revised up
from a prior estimate of 1.5 percent while other data showed
improvement.
Most indicators this month signal that activity in the third
quarter slowed, and perhaps even declined, the bank said.
"We believe there is no factor in the short term that can
create inflation and awaken the level of internal demand in the
economy and therefore the interest rate level could stay low for
a prolonged period," said Uzi Levi, an analyst at Infinity
Investment Group.
The shekel gained to 3.768 per dollar after the announcement
from nearly 3.79, largely as a rate cut was partly priced in. It
has depreciated some 10 percent since July.
"Continued depreciation will support a recovery in exports
and in the tradable sector as a whole, and is expected to
contribute to returning the inflation rate to within the target
range," the Bank of Israel said.
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)