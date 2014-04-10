TEL AVIV, April 10 The Bank of Israel will bring
forward the time of publishing its interest rate decision to 4
p.m. (1300 GMT) from 5:30 p.m., when there is still active
trading in Israeli markets, the central bank said on Thursday.
"Having assessed the accepted practices at a number of
central banks around the world, the monetary committee has
decided to bring forward the time of publishing the interest
rate decision," the bank said in a statement.
"This publication time will enable those active in all of
the markets to respond to the interest rate decision, thereby
creating symmetry between the various markets."
The earlier interest rate announcement time will take effect
from the next decision on April 28.
The monetary committee makes a decision on the interest rate
each month, on the last Monday preceding the last Wednesday of
the calendar month.
In June 2013, trading in stocks and bonds on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange was extended to 5:25 p.m., and trading in
derivatives ends at 5:35 p.m.. The foreign exchange market
operates even after that time.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)