(Adds central bank comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Oct 27 The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 20th
straight month on Thursday, citing improved inflation and
"positive" economic growth.
All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change
by the central bank, which is widely expected to keep rates
steady until at least late 2017.
The Bank of Israel reiterated that, like other global
central banks, it will keep monetary policy accommodative for a
considerable time.
Israel's economy grew an annualised 4.3 percent in the
second quarter, according to the government's third estimate,
revised up from previous 4.0 percent. Growth was led by consumer
spending but exports rebounded from recent weakness.
"The picture of real economic activity remains positive,
with second quarter growth driven by growth in all uses," the
central bank said. Its companies survey indicated that growth
had continued in the third quarter, it added.
It added that the labour market -- where the jobless rate
stands at 4.6 percent -- remains healthy, with growth in
employment and wages.
The central bank last month raised its economic growth
forecast for this year to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent, and for
next year to 3.1 percent. It also expects inflation to reach 1
percent in a year's time.
The inflation rate narrowed to minus 0.4 percent in
September from minus 0.7 percent in July, staying well below the
government's annual target range of plus 1-3 percent. Israel has
been in a deflation trend for 25 months.
While the rate is still negative, the central bank has long
attributed it to declines in oil and other commodities prices
and government tax reductions.
"But the effects of the decline in energy components and of
initiated price reductions are contracting," the Bank of Israel
said, adding that the risks to achieving the inflation target
remained high.
It said that, since the last rates decision, the shekel
weakened by 2.2 percent against the dollar and 0.5
percent against a basket of currencies of main trading partners.
Nevertheless, the level continues to weigh on exports, the bank
said.
Housing prices, the central bank said, continue to rise
along with an increase in the stock of unsold new homes. But
mortgage volumes are stabilising as mortgage rates rise.
Starting in 2017, the bank will shift to just eight
decisions a year from the current 12.
