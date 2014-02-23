JERUSALEM Feb 23 Israel's cabinet approved the
appointment of Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg as deputy governor of
the Bank of Israel and she will begin her term on March 2, the
central bank said on Sunday.
Trajtenberg, nominated by Governor Karnit Flug last month,
will serve as a member of the bank's monetary policy committee
(MPC) - which sets interest rates - and its supervisory council.
The Bank of Israel's two top officials will be women. With
her appointment, the MPC next month will revert back to its
normal six-person panel. Since July, Israel's MPC has been
operating with five members.
"I am happy to accept this role, with full knowledge of its
immense responsibility and the magnitude of the task,"
Baudot-Trajtenberg said in a statement.
Since 2010, Baudot-Trajtenberg has been deputy dean at the
IDC Herzliya's School of Economics. Most of her professional
experience was at Bank Hapoalim, which she joined in
1987.
"The Bank of Israel and the Israeli economy face numerous
challenges in the years ahead, and I am confident that Nadine's
experience and talents will help us in dealing with them," Flug
said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)