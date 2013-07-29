JERUSALEM, July 29 Jacob Frenkel on Monday
dropped his bid to lead the Bank of Israel in the wake of a
suspected shoplifting incident in 2006.
"I notified the prime minister and the finance minister
today that I have removed my candidacy," Frenkel said on Channel
10 TV.
Israel's Turkel committee, which vets all appointments of
senior civil servants, had been looking into the matter and
asked Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein to examine the incident
before it decided on Frenkel's appointment.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair
Lapid nominated Frenkel last month as governor to replace
Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight
years in the post. They said in a statement a new candidate
would be named in the coming days.
Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International
and former vice chairman of insurer AIG, was Bank of Israel
governor from 1991-2000 when he gained a reputation as an
inflation hawk.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Ron Askew)