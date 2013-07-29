(Adds details, comments from prime minister, finance minister)
JERUSALEM, July 29 Jacob Frenkel on Monday
dropped his bid to lead the Bank of Israel in the wake of a
suspected shoplifting incident in 2006.
"I notified the prime minister and the finance minister
today that I have removed my candidacy," Frenkel said on Channel
10 TV.
Israeli media reported earlier in July that Frenkel was
detained at Hong Kong airport in 2006 on suspicion of stealing
cologne from a duty-free shop. He was later released without
charge.
Israel's Turkel committee, which vets all appointments of
senior civil servants, had been looking into the matter and
asked Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein to examine the incident
before it decided on Frenkel's appointment.
Many commentators and citizens groups had called on
Frenkel's nomination to be withdrawn.
Frenkel called the incident a "misunderstanding" and said he
has been the subject of a campaign of delegitimisation.
"I have been humiliated," he said, adding in an interview
with Channel 2 television the incident did not involve cologne,
but a "big bag" the authorities had suspected he left a shop
without paying for, but later realised there had been a mistake.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair
Lapid nominated Frenkel last month as governor to replace
Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight
years in the post.
They said in a statement a new candidate would be named in
the coming days. It was not immediately clear who would be
nominated but before Netanyahu persuaded Frenkel to accept the
post, deputy governor Karnit Flug - who is currently acting Bank
of Israel governor - and Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo
Leiderman were considered top candidates.
Netanyahu, however, prefers someone with international
experience.
Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International
and former vice chairman of insurer AIG, was Bank of Israel
governor from 1991-2000 when he gained a reputation as an
inflation hawk.
In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Lapid said they
regretted Frenkel's decision, and blamed it on what they called
a "direct result of an atmosphere of vilifying someone without
giving him the right to defend himself."
Frenkel "could have brought great benefit to the Israeli
economy amid the global financial crisis," they said. "In the
atmosphere that exists today, we are not far from the day when
no one will want to come near public life."
