By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, Sept 12
JERUSALEM, Sept 12 A panel vetting nominees for
the next Bank of Israel governor has approved all three
candidates, including former Argentinian central bank president
Mario Blejer, a source close to the panel said on Thursday.
Israeli media said Blejer was seen as the frontrunner for
the job after two top candidates earlier dropped out,
embarrassing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leading some
investors to question Israel's economic leadership.
Netanyahu was informed on Wednesday of the decision of the
vetting panel, which is led by former supreme court justice
Jacob Turkel, the source said.
Blejer, who is well known internationally, is competing for
the governorship with former Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Zvi
Eckstein and former Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Victor
Medina.
An announcement may come as early as Saturday although it
could wait until after a string of Jewish holidays are over
later in the month.
The prime minister's office declined to comment. After
Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid choose a candidate, he
must be approved by the cabinet.
Former central bank chief Stanley Fischer said in January he
would step down at the end of June after eight years in the job.
His deputy Karnit Flug is currently acting governor but after
being passed over numerous times for the top spot has said she
will step down once a new appointee is in place.
Blejer, 65, worked in senior positions at the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank before a brief stint as president
of Argentina's central bank during the country's economic crisis
in 2002. He stepped down after a disagreement with the economy
minister.
Eckstein, 64, served as Fischer's deputy during his first
term and is currently dean of the School of Economics at the
Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.
Medina, 74, was director-general at the Finance Ministry in
the late 1980s and later CEO of Mizrahi, Israel's fourth-largest
bank. He was a candidate for Bank of Israel chief in 2005.
Netanyahu and Lapid initially chose Jacob Frenkel, Israel's
central bank governor in the 1990s and currently the chairman of
JPMorgan Chase International, to succeed Fischer, but he
pulled out following reports that he was arrested on suspicion
of shoplifting at Hong Kong's airport in 2006. The charges were
later dropped.
A second candidate, Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo
Leiderman, also dropped his bid two days after his nomination,
citing personal reasons.
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine
Evans)