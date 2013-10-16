JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israel's prime minister and
finance minister will meet on Wednesday to choose a new governor
of the Bank of Israel, government officials said.
If a final decision emerges in the talks expected to begin
at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), it will end a rocky and at times
embarrassing selection process for Israel that has dragged out
for months and included two failed nominations.
Three remaining candidates who have been approved by a
vetting committee are former Argentinian central bank president
Mario Blejer - tapped by Israeli media as the front runner -
former Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Zvi Eckstein and former
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Victor Medina.
Previous central bank governor Stanley Fischer stepped down
at the end of June after eight years in the job. His deputy,
Karnit Flug, is currently acting governor, but after being
passed over numerous times for the top spot, she has said she
will step down once a new appointee is in place.
Much uncertainty has been created by the vacuum left by
Fischer, a world-renowned economist who brought much prestige to
the Bank of Israel. He is seen as a tough act to follow and
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair
Lapid have lost face in their handling of the process.
Netanyahu and Lapid initially chose Jacob Frenkel, Israel's
central bank governor in the 1990s and currently the chairman of
JPMorgan Chase International, to succeed Fischer, but he
pulled out following reports that he was arrested on suspicion
of shoplifting at Hong Kong's airport in 2006.
The charges were later dropped.
A second candidate, Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo
Leiderman, also dropped his bid two days after his nomination,
citing personal reasons.
