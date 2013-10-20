* First woman to hold the post, was deputy governor
* Faces early challenge to contain rise in shekel
* Market looking for expansive monetary policy-analysts
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 20 Israel on Sunday named Karnit
Flug as the first woman to head its central bank and meet the
challenge of a rising shekel after a rocky selection process
that dragged on for months.
Flug, 58, was deputy to previous governor Stanley Fischer
and has been acting chief of the Bank of Israel since her
predecessor stepped down in June after eight years in the job.
Accepting the post, Flug, said in a brief statement the
central bank and Israel's economy faced significant challenges.
The rise in the shekel - up 7 percent against the dollar
since January - has already hit Israel's exports and last month
a monetary policy committee headed by Flug surprised the market
with a quarter point cut in the benchmark rate.
Analysts said the bank's 1.0 percent benchmark rate limited
its scope for further cuts and suggested fresh market
intervention might be one way to curb currency appreciation.
Analysts and traders welcomed Flug's appointment.
Amir Eyal, chairman of the Infinity investment house, said
he expects Flug to implement an expansive monetary policy,
supporting exports and employment and following Fischer's
footsteps.
As governor, Fischer bought billions of dollars to help
weaken the shekel.
Oren Eldad, head of trading house ATrade, said Flug's
appointment was not likely to have an immediate impact on the
exchange rate, which is largely affected by global events.
Israel's foreign currency market is closed on Sundays.
"There will be a 'responsible adult' now that can carry out
more substantial purchases (of dollars) when speculators try to
test the dollar/shekel rate," he said.
BACKED BY FISCHER
Flug's appointment followed a meeting between Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid, who had been
unable since Fischer resigned to fill the post.
Fischer recommended Flug to succeed him but Netanyahu,
officials said, preferred candidates with a stronger
international standing.
Netanyahu and Lapid initially chose Jacob Frenkel, central
bank governor in the 1990s and chairman of JPMorgan Chase
International, to succeed Fischer but he pulled out
following reports he had been arrested on suspicion of
shoplifting at Hong Kong's airport in 2006.
Frenkel denied any wrongdoing and authorities in Hong Kong
decided not to pursue the case.
A second candidate, Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo
Leiderman, also dropped his bid two days after his nomination,
citing personal reasons.
Netanyahu and Lapid said in a statement: "We were impressed
by Dr. Flug's performance over the past months as head of the
Bank of Israel and we are confident she will continue to help us
lead Israel's economy to further achievements in the face of the
world economic upheaval."
The announcement sparked rare praise from the opposition,
whose leader Shelly Yachimovich said she "tipped her hat" for
what she called an enlightened appointment.
"Even if the process was faulty and at times ridiculous,
Netanyahu needed courage to backtrack from his mistake and
correct it, and in the end made the best decision," she said.
Flug completed her doctorate at New York's Columbia
University and worked at the International Monetary Fund as an
economist and later as a senior research economist at the
Inter-American Development Bank.
She was appointed director of the research department at the
Bank of Israel in 2001.
Three other candidates for the governorship were thought to
include former Argentinian central bank president Mario Blejer,
former Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Zvi Eckstein and former
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Victor Medina.
