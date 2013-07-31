By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 31 Leo Leiderman, chief economist at Israel's largest bank who has in the past criticised the low interest rate environment, has been nominated as the next central bank governor.

The decision on Wednesday came two days after Jacob Frenkel, Bank of Israel chief in the 1990s, withdrew his bid to succeed Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years on the job.

In appointing Leiderman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid opted against front-runner Karnit Flug.

Commentators and market players had called for a quick decision to spare investors uncertainty and Netanyahu and Lapid said on Monday it would take a few days. After Fischer said in January he planned to step down, Netanyahu and Lapid took five months to nominate Frenkel.

Flug, who had been at the Bank of Israel for 25 years and served as deputy Bank of Israel chief and is now acting governor, said she would step down a month after the new governor is in place and gets to know the system.

"I am excited to get back to the Bank of Israel and I will work to help Israel's economy in the challenges it faces," Leiderman said in a statement.

His nomination still needs confirmation from a committee that vets senior civil servants and the cabinet.

The Argentinian-born Leiderman, chief economist at Bank Hapoalim, was likely chosen because of his international credentials such as serving as head of emerging markets research at Deutsche Bank in the early 2000s.

He inherits an economy that is slowing due to the global downturn, tame inflation, and a benchmark interest rate of 1.25 percent. At the same time, Israel's shekel is at a nearly two-year high against the dollar.

"Judging by his recent comments regarding the Bank of Israel's monetary policy, it seems like Leiderman has a more hawkish stance than the current MPC (monetary policy committee) members," said Yonnie Fanning, an analyst at ILS Brokers.

Leiderman, who spent 10 years at the Bank of Israel in the 1990s, initially supported the steep interest rate cuts at the outset of the global financial crisis but the past few years he has said rates were too low.

Interest rates in Israel are set by a six-member MPC.

Frenkel, who was central bank chief in the 1990s and led the charge to sharply reduce inflation levels, said he withdrew his candidacy due to what he called an "unfortunate toxic and poisonous environment created by the media."

After his nomination, Israeli media said Frenkel, currently chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, was suspected of shoplifting cologne at Hong Kong's airport. Frenkel said it was just a misunderstanding and no charges were filed, but the media, citizens groups and some lawmakers called for his nomination to be withdrawn.

"The incident was not an issue (in withdrawing)," he told Reuters. "I was sick and tired of the witch hunt."