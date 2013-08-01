By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Aug 1Leo Leiderman, chief economist
at Israel's largest bank and a past critic of the low interest
rate environment, has been nominated as the next central bank
governor.
The decision on Wednesday came after Jacob Frenkel, Bank of
Israel chief in the 1990s, withdrew his bid to succeed Stanley
Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years
on the job.
The Argentinian-born Leiderman, chief economist at Bank
Hapoalim, won the nomination over front-runner and
acting governor Karnit Flug.
He brings international credentials, such as serving as head
of emerging markets research at Deutsche Bank in the early
2000s.
Leiderman will inherit an economy expected to slow to 2.8
percent growth in 2013 - excluding the impact of natural gas
production - tame inflation, and a benchmark interest rate of
1.25 percent. At the same time, Israel's shekel is at a nearly
two-year high against the dollar.
"It's now very important to restore the Israeli economy to a
growth track," Leiderman said in an interview with the Yedioth
Ahronoth newspaper, adding that priorities were increasing
exports and investments.
"Give me a hundred days of grace and then you will see that
we will start to see results," Leiderman said.
But Leiderman's recent comments had suggested he was likely
to have a more hawkish stance than current members of the
interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said Yonnie
Fanning, an analyst at ILS Brokers.
Leiderman, who spent 10 years at the Bank of Israel in the
1990s, initially supported steep interest rate cuts at the
outset of the global financial crisis but in the past few years
has said rates were too low.
His nomination by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and
Finance Minister Yair Lapid still needs confirmation from a
committee that vets senior civil servants and the cabinet.
Acting governor Flug, who had been at the Bank of Israel for
25 years and served as deputy governor under Fischer, said she
would step down a month after the new governor is in place and
gets to know the system.
Frenkel, who was central bank chief in the 1990s and led the
charge to sharply reduce inflation, said he withdrew his
candidacy due to what he called an "unfortunate toxic and
poisonous environment created by the media."
After his nomination, Israeli media said Frenkel, currently
chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, was briefly
detained at Hong Kong's airport in 2006. Frenkel said the
incident had been a misunderstanding with no further
consequences. No charges were ever brought.
But media and some opposition lawmakers called for his
nomination to be withdrawn despite support expressed by
Netanyahu, Lapid and other government officials.
"The incident was not an issue," he told Reuters, explaining
why he withdrew. "I was sick and tired of the witch hunt."