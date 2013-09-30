THE HAGUE, Sept 30 The Israeli government will
seriously consider joining the international treaty banning
chemical weapons after Syria said it would destroy its own toxic
arsenal, President Shimon Peres said on Monday.
Israel remains one of just six countries in the world not to
have joined the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention following
Syria's move this month.
"I am sure our government will consider it seriously," Peres
told reporters in The Hague, the Dutch city that is home to the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW),
which oversees the convention.
As with its nuclear arsenal, Israel has never publicly
admitted to having chemical weapons. Intelligence Minister Yuval
Steinitz said this month that Israel would be ready to discuss
the issue when there was peace in the Middle East.
Peres' role as head of state is largely ceremonial but he is
an influential figure on the world stage and was instrumental in
turning Israel into an undeclared nuclear power in the 1960s.
Under a joint Russian-U.S. proposal, Syria has committed to
destroying its chemical weapons arsenal within nine months. It
is believed to comprise around 1,000 metric tonnes of sarin,
mustard and XV nerve agents.
A team of weapons inspectors from the OPCW will head to
Syria this week to make an inventory of its chemical stockpiles
and munitions to determine how and where to destroy them.
Syria spent decades building up its chemical weapons
programme, largely to counter Israel's military superiority in
the Middle East.
Peres said Syria only joined the convention when facing the
threat of military force, but added that Israel would
nevertheless consider a call by U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon for all countries to sign up to the treaty.
The other nations not to have joined the convention are
Myanmar, Egypt, Angola, North Korea and South Sudan.
(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer in Jerusalem, editing
by Gareth Jones)