TEL AVIV Oct 30 China Everbright Ltd (CEL)
and Catalyst Equity Management have agreed on a joint
venture to establish a private equity fund that will invest in
Israeli companies.
The fund will primarily target mid-to-late stage companies
with proven innovation, whose growth strategy includes expansion
in China or companies that produce products that have
significant commercial potential in China, the companies said on
Wednesday.
The fund is seeking to raise $200 million and has the option
to increase up to $300 million. For the first closing, expected
in the first week of January, CEL will commit up to $75 million
as seed capital.
"We expect to have investors from all over the world,"
Catalyst managing partner Alain Dobkin said, adding that the
fund expects to make around 10 investments.
CEL Chief Financial Officer Richard Tang said Israel is the
first country outside of mainland China in which the company is
focusing investment.
"We see great potential in Israel as a country," Tang told
Reuters. "We see a lot of opportunities in water,
telecommunications, technology, manufacturing, healthcare and
medical equipment. Those can be linked to demand in greater
China."
A few months ago CEL made a small investment in a medical
equipment-related company in Israel but Tang did not disclose
details.
"That only strengthened our confidence in the Israeli
technology sector," he said.
Chen Shuang, CEL's chief executive officer, said China's
outbound investment has been growing quickly in recent years but
is still at a very low level compared to the size of China's
economy.
Edouard Cukierman, chairman of Israel's Catalyst, said China
is a natural market with enormous demand for all that Israel has
to offer.
CEL is a subsidiary of state-owned China Everbright Group,
one of China's largest financial conglomerates.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)