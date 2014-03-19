JERUSALEM, March 19 Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest conglomerates, said on Tuesday it was examining the sale of up to 7 percent of its stake in Israel Chemicals (ICL).

It said the sale of ICL, in which Israel Corp holds 52.3 percent, is part of ICL's planned New York Stock Exchange listing. Israel Corp said the deal will likely take place during 2014.

ICL is the world's sixth-largest producer of potash and Israel Corp's most lucrative holding. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)