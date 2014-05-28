JERUSALEM May 28 Israel Corp, one of
Israel's largest holding companies, reported a wider quarterly
loss due to a smaller profit at its chemicals unit, while its
shipping subsidiary improved.
Israel Corp said on Wednesday it lost $62 million in the
first quarter, compared with a $41 million loss a year earlier.
The bottom line included a $70 million provision for more than a
decade of royalties to the Israeli government by Israel
Chemicals (ICL).
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer and Israel's
Corp's most lucrative holding, posted a first-quarter profit of
$189 million, down from $305 million a year earlier.
Offsetting ICL was a narrower loss in shipping unit Zim -
the world's 17th largest shipping line with a 2 percent market
share - to $63 million, versus $112 million in the first three
months of 2013.
Zim, hurt by tough economic conditions, has just completed a
$3 billion financial restructuring including a $1.4 billion debt
equity swap. The deal is still subject to creditor and
shareholder approval as well as Israel Corp's general assembly.
During the quarter, Zim's revenue slipped to $867 million
from $918 million, due to a 5 percent fall in freight rates over
the past year. Its volume of containers rose 2 percent.
"With a dramatically improved balance sheet and cost
structure, and the support of a committed workforce, the company
is poised for a dramatic improvement in profitability over the
coming years," said Zim Chief Executive Rafi Danieli.
Israel Corp is also the parent of chipmaker TowerJazz
and Oil Refineries, and holds a stake in
Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros.
TowerJazz posted a higher quarterly profit
while Oil Refineries moved to a profit from a year earlier loss
.
Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery
Automobile Co, posted a quarterly loss of $59
million, compared with a $23 million loss a year earlier.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)