JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) -
* Holding company Israel Corp reported on Thursday
higher second quarter profit and revenue, boosted by stronger
performance of its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (ICL)
and a drop in expenses.
* Net income for the quarter nearly doubled to $81 million
from $43 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.4 billion
from $1.2 billion.
* Israel Corp said potash producer ICL contributed $59
million for the second quarter, up from $37 million in the same
period 2015. Its other unit, Oil Refineries, Israel's
biggest refinery, contributed $32 million, down from $41
million.
* Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies,
spun off many of its assets into a new company, Kenon Holdings
, about two years ago.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)