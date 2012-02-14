(Corrects first paragraph to read "Tuesday" instead of "Monday")

JERUSALEM Feb 14 Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies, said on Tuesday it would provide its ailing shipping unit Zim with $50 million as a "security net", and its controlling shareholder would make a similar payment.

The aid comes after Zim was hit hard by a downturn in the shipping industry and has been racking up losses. The company reported a $66 million loss in the third quarter of 2011.

The possibility that Israel Corp and its controlling shareholder Millenium Investments would each advance $50 million as a security net was first raised in 2009, Israel Corp said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. At the time Zim was forced to restructure its debt.

Standard & Poor's Maalot late last year lowered its credit rating on Zim, Israel's biggest shipping company, to "BB-" from "BBB-", citing expectations for a significant worsening in its operating results.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Greg Mahlich)