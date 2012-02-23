By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV Feb 23 Greek debt may be making headlines globally, but in Israel it is corporate debt that is making the front page.

When billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva proposed halving repayments owed to holders of bonds in his company Delek Real Estate , financial daily Globes splashed the story across its front page with the title: "It's not a haircut, it's a shave."

The story reflected the frustration felt by many investors and the public over the past year in Israel, which has seen a sharp uptick in companies looking to delay or reduce loan repayments.

Israeli companies, particularly those focused on global real estate development such as Delek Real Estate, have been hard hit by the financial downturn, which saw the value of their assets plummet. Others were hurt by local developments such as declining profits in the mobile phone sector from increased competition and regulatory changes.

Israel's corporate bond market is barely seven years old, but grew quickly. The rapid rise meant credit standards were sub-par, bonds were issued without collateral and a bubble developed.

"When we look back the market did not demand the right return for risk but we can see last year this is beginning to change," said Motti Yamin, senior adviser to the Israel Securities Authority's chairman.

Under the proposal from Tshuva, owner of New York's Plaza Hotel, holders of two series of Delek Real Estate bonds would lose up to half of the 1.6 billion shekels ($430 million) they are owed.

In its heyday, Delek bought more than $5 billion in property around the world with money mostly borrowed from banks but also from Israeli pensions. But as the value of its property portfolio shrank the company was unable to repay its debts.

Delek, whose bonds are trading at yields as high as 1,000 percent, is one of a growing number of companies negotiating with bondholders to delay or reduce debt payments.

The list includes Tao Tsuot investment group, which through its subsidiaries controls Israel's second-largest mobile phone carrier Partner, and Ampal American Israel , a shareholder in a consortium that imports natural gas from Egypt.

In total, some 5 billion shekels of haircuts are in negotiation - but that may be just the beginning of a much larger process.

Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd estimates 40 billion shekels in corporate debt will need to be restructured in coming years, saying once yields exceed 15 percent a debt restructuring is almost inevitable. Of the nearly 500 bond series traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 115 are yielding over 15 percent.

LARGE COMPANIES IN DISTRESS

At the onset of the global financial crisis, other than real estate developer Africa Israel Investments and shipping firm Zim, most companies strapped with problematic debt were small. Of the 100 companies in settlement, only 17 were rated by credit agencies.

"During 2011 we saw more medium and large companies in the process of settlements. This is becoming a growing trend to worry about," Ronit Harel Ben-Zeev, CEO of ratings agency Standard & Poor's Israeli unit Maalot, told Reuters.

Israel's corporate sector has a debt to equity ratio of over 200 percent, much higher than levels of below 100 percent seen in the United States, France, Italy or Germany.

"This apparent anomaly can be explained by low equity levels at companies that operate with pyramid structures, often the result of years of high dividends that were extracted in order to finance leveraged acquisitions," said Deutsche Bank's Harverd.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

As a result of the spurt in settlements and soaring bond yields, only top investment grade companies such as the leading banks are expected to issue new debt in the next 18 months.

"The bond market is becoming more of an exclusive club that is only for top companies that can repay their bonds," said Gil Gazit, head of Midroog, Moody's Investors Service's Israel unit.

With bond settlements making front-page news and fuelling a public outcry over their pensions, some lawmakers have proposed bills aimed at toughening laws regarding debt arrangements.

A bill co-sponsored by Zehava Gal-On, head of the opposition Meretz party, which will make it difficult for institutional investors to continue lending money to companies owned by businessmen who repeatedly default on their debt, has received initial parliamentary approval.

Gal-On said the system of debt settlements was filled with conflicts of interest as some of the tycoons proposing haircuts own the institutions making the deals.

"The end result is therefore an agreement that is biased towards the interests of the firms' owners and damages returns on pensions and other long-term savings," Gal-On said.

"This makes institutional investors the servants of their owners and their interests, which is often translated to bailing out failing companies that they own, rather than putting the interest of the public's investments as their first priority."

The government separately is in the process of adopting new measures to break up some of these conglomerates and boost competition.

Meir Sheetrit, a former finance minister who is also in the opposition, has proposed a bill that would stop companies from issuing bonds until they pay off their debt.

Israel's capital markets, pension and insurance regulator has stressed there is no cause for panic. It points out that all the haircuts combined do not amount to half a percent of all long-term savings and are from bonds issued before new regulations were enacted.

Elior Gabay, deputy capital markets commissioner, said Israel's pension and other long-term savings funds were among the most conservative in the world since bonds outweigh stock investments. One trillion shekels are invested in pension funds, a number expected to double in the next 10 years.

"The public perception is worse than the actual problem and ... all the noise and headlines are hurting people," he said. "If people want to invest with no risk then they are only hurting themselves in the long run with smaller pensions."