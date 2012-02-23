By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV Feb 23 Greek debt may be making
headlines globally, but in Israel it is corporate debt that is
making the front page.
When billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva proposed halving repayments
owed to holders of bonds in his company Delek Real Estate
, financial daily Globes splashed the story across its
front page with the title: "It's not a haircut, it's a shave."
The story reflected the frustration felt by many investors
and the public over the past year in Israel, which has seen a
sharp uptick in companies looking to delay or reduce loan
repayments.
Israeli companies, particularly those focused on global real
estate development such as Delek Real Estate, have been hard hit
by the financial downturn, which saw the value of their assets
plummet. Others were hurt by local developments such as
declining profits in the mobile phone sector from increased
competition and regulatory changes.
Israel's corporate bond market is barely seven years old,
but grew quickly. The rapid rise meant credit standards were
sub-par, bonds were issued without collateral and a bubble
developed.
"When we look back the market did not demand the right
return for risk but we can see last year this is beginning to
change," said Motti Yamin, senior adviser to the Israel
Securities Authority's chairman.
Under the proposal from Tshuva, owner of New York's Plaza
Hotel, holders of two series of Delek Real Estate bonds would
lose up to half of the 1.6 billion shekels ($430 million) they
are owed.
In its heyday, Delek bought more than $5 billion in property
around the world with money mostly borrowed from banks but also
from Israeli pensions. But as the value of its property
portfolio shrank the company was unable to repay its debts.
Delek, whose bonds are trading at yields as high as 1,000
percent, is one of a growing number of companies negotiating
with bondholders to delay or reduce debt payments.
The list includes Tao Tsuot investment group, which
through its subsidiaries controls Israel's second-largest mobile
phone carrier Partner, and Ampal American Israel
, a shareholder in a consortium that imports natural
gas from Egypt.
In total, some 5 billion shekels of haircuts are in
negotiation - but that may be just the beginning of a much
larger process.
Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd estimates 40 billion
shekels in corporate debt will need to be restructured in coming
years, saying once yields exceed 15 percent a debt restructuring
is almost inevitable. Of the nearly 500 bond series traded on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 115 are yielding over 15 percent.
LARGE COMPANIES IN DISTRESS
At the onset of the global financial crisis, other than real
estate developer Africa Israel Investments and
shipping firm Zim, most companies strapped with problematic debt
were small. Of the 100 companies in settlement, only 17 were
rated by credit agencies.
"During 2011 we saw more medium and large companies in the
process of settlements. This is becoming a growing trend to
worry about," Ronit Harel Ben-Zeev, CEO of ratings agency
Standard & Poor's Israeli unit Maalot, told Reuters.
Israel's corporate sector has a debt to equity ratio of over
200 percent, much higher than levels of below 100 percent seen
in the United States, France, Italy or Germany.
"This apparent anomaly can be explained by low equity levels
at companies that operate with pyramid structures, often the
result of years of high dividends that were extracted in order
to finance leveraged acquisitions," said Deutsche Bank's
Harverd.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
As a result of the spurt in settlements and soaring bond
yields, only top investment grade companies such as the leading
banks are expected to issue new debt in the next 18 months.
"The bond market is becoming more of an exclusive club that
is only for top companies that can repay their bonds," said Gil
Gazit, head of Midroog, Moody's Investors Service's Israel unit.
With bond settlements making front-page news and fuelling a
public outcry over their pensions, some lawmakers have proposed
bills aimed at toughening laws regarding debt arrangements.
A bill co-sponsored by Zehava Gal-On, head of the opposition
Meretz party, which will make it difficult for institutional
investors to continue lending money to companies owned by
businessmen who repeatedly default on their debt, has received
initial parliamentary approval.
Gal-On said the system of debt settlements was filled with
conflicts of interest as some of the tycoons proposing haircuts
own the institutions making the deals.
"The end result is therefore an agreement that is biased
towards the interests of the firms' owners and damages returns
on pensions and other long-term savings," Gal-On said.
"This makes institutional investors the servants of their
owners and their interests, which is often translated to bailing
out failing companies that they own, rather than putting the
interest of the public's investments as their first priority."
The government separately is in the process of adopting new
measures to break up some of these conglomerates and boost
competition.
Meir Sheetrit, a former finance minister who is also in the
opposition, has proposed a bill that would stop companies from
issuing bonds until they pay off their debt.
Israel's capital markets, pension and insurance regulator
has stressed there is no cause for panic. It points out that all
the haircuts combined do not amount to half a percent of all
long-term savings and are from bonds issued before new
regulations were enacted.
Elior Gabay, deputy capital markets commissioner, said
Israel's pension and other long-term savings funds were among
the most conservative in the world since bonds outweigh stock
investments. One trillion shekels are invested in pension funds,
a number expected to double in the next 10 years.
"The public perception is worse than the actual problem and
... all the noise and headlines are hurting people," he said.
"If people want to invest with no risk then they are only
hurting themselves in the long run with smaller pensions."