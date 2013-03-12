JERUSALEM, March 12 An Israeli air force
helicopter crashed in southern Israel on Tuesday killing its two
pilots, the Israeli military said.
The BELL AH-1 Cobra helicopter was on a routine training
flight when contact with it was lost. "The remains of the
helicopter were discovered and no survivors were found," the
army said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The air
force has ordered an investigation into the incident and all
Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters have been grounded "until the
circumstances of the accident are clarified," the army said.
Israeli media said the remains of the aircraft were found in
a wheat field near an Israeli kibbutz. The army said that
identification of the bodies was underway and that the families
of the pilots had been notified of the incident.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Simao)