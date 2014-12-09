(Adds stock and bond prices)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Dec 9 Israel's shekel
strengthened by 1.2 percent against the dollar on Tuesday in
what might be the start of a correction after the greenback
failed to break through the 4-shekel level.
The shekel had shed 2.5 percent in the past week following
the collapse of Israel's governing coalition after just 20
months and the setting of a new election in March.
It has lost about 16 percent of its value versus the dollar
since July, depressed by a combination of weakening Israeli
growth, interest rate cuts and general dollar strength.
"The (exchange rate) has moved a long way in a short period
of time. Dollar-shekel was overbought and fundamentals agree it
was overbought, so we are having a correction," said a dealer at
a large Israeli bank.
The Bank of Israel fixed the shekel at 3.9440 per dollar --
its most robust level since Dec. 1 -- from 3.9910 on Monday.
After the fixing, it gained to 3.926.
Dealers said the dollar, which surged from below 3.4 shekels
in July to touch a 27-month high on Monday, had tried but failed
to break above the 4 level. The dollar has not been worth more
than 4 shekels since September 2012.
"Everyone got ahead of themselves thinking dollar-shekel was
going to 4.20," the dealer said, adding that local and foreign
players were selling dollars. "We're coming to year-end so we
will have a lot of movement, correction and consolidation."
The move may partly reflect expectations the Bank of Israel
will buy about $450 million of foreign currency in December.
Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank said it would buy $3.1
billion under the gas programme in 2015.
Forex broker FXCM Israel said that once the dollar-shekel
rate failed to crack 4, a correction had started. "Falling below
3.95 could turn the momentum and accelerate the downward
correction," it said in a report.
The shekel's weakness will likely boost exports and increase
inflation levels from a current annual rate of -0.3 percent.
Israel's economy is projected to grow 2.2 percent in 2014,
when a summer war in Gaza dragged on activity.
The benchmark 10-year bond price gained 0.4
percent to yield 2.39 percent, halting a week-long skid that saw
its yield soar to as high as 2.44 percent from 2.08 percent on
Nov. 30.
Tel Aviv share prices reversed early gains, with the TA-100
index closing 1.2 percent down as U.S. stocks opened
sharply lower.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)