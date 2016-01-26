TEL AVIV Jan 26 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu reassured Israel's tech companies on Tuesday that he
would keep any export limitations imposed on Israel's
flourishing cyber security sector to a minimum.
The defence ministry this month floated a proposal regarding
export curbs on cyber companies, emphasising the need to
restrict the sale of technologies that could potentially be used
to carry out serious cyber attacks.
Israel had a strong year in cyber sales and investments in
2015, capturing a sizable share of the global market and
boosting exports, which are a major economic driver.
"My goal is to enable that growth, that productivity, while
maintaining a very narrow band of interest of national
security," Netanyahu told the Cybertech conference, a major
industry gathering in Tel Aviv.
"I don't want you to fall on your face as you're beginning
to develop something," added Netanyahu.
(Editing by Keith Weir)