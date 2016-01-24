JERUSALEM Jan 24 Israeli cyber security companies raised a record $540 million in 2015, up 20 percent from a year earlier, providing a boost to the country as it looks to solidify its place as a global leader in the field.

Eighteen Israeli companies were also acquired last year for a total of $1.2 billion, an increase of 40 percent from 2014, according to a report issued by the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center on Sunday, ahead of a major cyber conference in Tel Aviv this week. The average cyber exit in the past five years stood at $78 million, it said.

IVC said it expects similar momentum in 2016.

There were, however, no initial public offerings in the industry in 2015.

Israel's high-tech sector, a major growth driver, has been bolstered by a global surge in demand for cyber technologies. Many of the companies were founded by graduates of elite cyber warfare units in Israel's military.

"Cyber companies that deal with infrastructure at a national level are in the heart of investors and fueling their imagination, but most of the money has been invested in companies that address the private market," said IVC chief executive Koby Simana. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)