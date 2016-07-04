JERUSALEM, July 4 Nochi Dankner, once one of Israel's most powerful tycoons who lost his business empire in the global economic downturn, faces up to five years in jail after a Tel Aviv court found him guilty on Monday of manipulating share prices.

Less than a decade ago, it was hard for Israelis to avoid products from Dankner's companies, including a major supermarket chain, cellphone operator, airline and, for a brief period, one of the country's main newspapers.

But in February 2012, after things had turned sour for his business empire, Dankner propped up the price of shares in his conglomerate IDB to help a stock offering, a Tel Aviv district court judge found.

"The offering was critical for the company and Dankner in particular," according to the judge's ruling.

At the time, IDB had a notoriously complex pyramid of control with multiple levels of holding firms and subsidiaries. But it hit hard times when the market crashed and some investments, such as a major Las Vegas real estate deal, failed.

Dankner, together with businessman Itay Strum, who was also found guilty on Monday, created a false impression there was strong interest in IDB stock when in reality banks and institutions were not keen on investing, the court said.

Dankner and Strum, both of whom denied any wrongdoing, are due to be sentenced on Sept. 20. It was not immediately clear whether they planned to appeal against the judge's ruling.

Lawyers for both men were not immediately available to comment.

The court described how Strum's company bought IDB stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, only to sell it off the exchange to Dankner's own network of investors and use the money received to buy more IDB stock.

IDB raised a total of 321 million shekels ($83 million) in the offering.

Control of IDB and its subsidiaries has since been sold to Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain.

At his height, Dankner symbolised a class of businessmen in Israel known as "tycoons", who control large chunks of the economy and have been blamed by the public for stifling competition, and raising the cost of living as a result.

Public outrage at economic concentration, following mass protests in 2011 over the high cost of basic goods, led the government to pass a law limiting the number of levels in such pyramid structures. In addition, conglomerates can no longer own major financial and non-financial concerns.

($1 = 3.8544 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Clarke)