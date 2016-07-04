JERUSALEM, July 4 Nochi Dankner, once one of
Israel's most powerful tycoons who lost his business empire in
the global economic downturn, faces up to five years in jail
after a Tel Aviv court found him guilty on Monday of
manipulating share prices.
Less than a decade ago, it was hard for Israelis to avoid
products from Dankner's companies, including a major supermarket
chain, cellphone operator, airline and, for a brief period, one
of the country's main newspapers.
But in February 2012, after things had turned sour for his
business empire, Dankner propped up the price of shares in his
conglomerate IDB to help a stock offering, a Tel Aviv district
court judge found.
"The offering was critical for the company and Dankner in
particular," according to the judge's ruling.
At the time, IDB had a notoriously complex pyramid of
control with multiple levels of holding firms and subsidiaries.
But it hit hard times when the market crashed and some
investments, such as a major Las Vegas real estate deal, failed.
Dankner, together with businessman Itay Strum, who was also
found guilty on Monday, created a false impression there was
strong interest in IDB stock when in reality banks and
institutions were not keen on investing, the court said.
Dankner and Strum, both of whom denied any wrongdoing, are
due to be sentenced on Sept. 20. It was not immediately clear
whether they planned to appeal against the judge's ruling.
Lawyers for both men were not immediately available to
comment.
The court described how Strum's company bought IDB stock on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, only to sell it off the exchange to
Dankner's own network of investors and use the money received to
buy more IDB stock.
IDB raised a total of 321 million shekels ($83 million) in
the offering.
Control of IDB and its subsidiaries has since been sold to
Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain.
At his height, Dankner symbolised a class of businessmen in
Israel known as "tycoons", who control large chunks of the
economy and have been blamed by the public for stifling
competition, and raising the cost of living as a result.
Public outrage at economic concentration, following mass
protests in 2011 over the high cost of basic goods, led the
government to pass a law limiting the number of levels in such
pyramid structures. In addition, conglomerates can no longer own
major financial and non-financial concerns.
($1 = 3.8544 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Clarke)