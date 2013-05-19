JERUSALEM May 19 The government plans to tighten up rules around corporate debt restructuring following accusations of growing abuse of the system by Israel companies.

The Bank of Israel and the Israeli finance ministry said they were worried about the impact on pension funds invested in corporate bonds as well as a lack of clarity over how rules were applied to different debtors.

In 2012, 24 companies secured write-offs of 8.2 billion shekels ($2.24 billion) of debt while so far in 2013, eight companies won haircuts affecting 6.1 billion of borrowings.

Shmuel Hauser, the chairman of the Israel Securities Authority, last month expressed concern about the number of companies seeking to restructure debts they are unable to repay.

The central bank and the finance ministry said they recognised there was public mistrust of the current system and would set up a panel to review it. here

The panel will be led by the ministry's director-general and include the head of Israel's securities regulator and senior Bank of Israel and ministry officials.

Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, last month backtracked on plans to forego 150 million shekels of debt owed by Israeli tycoon Nochi Dankner's Ganden Investments following criticism by Israeli politicians and the government.

The panel will explore whether it could introduce rules making it harder for controlling shareholders to access credit if their companies had undergone debt forgiveness or a haircut. ($1 = 3.6661 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Cowell)