JERUSALEM Oct 28 Israel plans to buy a second
batch of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter jets,
bringing the total number it has on order to about 44, Israeli
defence sources said on Tuesday.
Israel bought 19 F-35s for $2.75 billion in 2010, a deal
that included options for up to 75 of the planes. Israeli
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, visiting the United States last
week, placed a preliminary order for about 25 more F-35s,
defence sources said without elaborating on the cost.
The first batch of planes is scheduled to arrive in Israel
between 2016 and 2018, the sources said, noting that the second
purchase needs final approval by an Israeli government panel.
The U.S. embassy in Israel had no immediate comment.
Washington gives Israel some $3 billion in annual defence
grants, most of which it spends on U.S. products. Israeli
companies, including Elbit Systems Ltd. and
state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), are contributing
technologies to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
