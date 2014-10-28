(Adds details, U.S. sources)
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON Oct 28 Israel plans to buy
a second batch of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter
jets, bringing its total number on order to about 44, Israeli
defense and U.S. sources said on Tuesday.
Israel bought 19 F-35s for $2.75 billion in 2010, a deal
that included options for up to 75 planes. Israeli Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon, visiting the United States last week,
placed a preliminary order for about 25 more F-35s, the defense
sources said without elaborating on cost.
The first batch of planes is scheduled to arrive in Israel
between 2016 and 2018, the sources said, noting that the second
purchase needs final approval by an Israeli government panel.
Israel will benefit from various efforts under way by
Lockheed and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp to lower the cost to produce the jets,
according to U.S. sources familiar with the plans.
Israel had hoped to buy as many as 31 jets in the second
batch, and could increase its order from 25 if the price comes
down further, said one U.S. source, who was not authorized to
speak publicly since the order has not yet been finalized.
The new order of jets would be delivered beginning in 2019,
with terms of the contract to be finalized by year-end, said the
sources.
The U.S. embassy in Israel had no immediate comment, and the
Pentagon's F-35 program declined comment.
Lockheed said it would be inappropriate to comment since
arms sales are handled on a government-to-government basis.
In July, Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager,
told reporters that $170 million of industry investment in cost
reduction initiatives will cut the cost of each F-35 fighter jet
to about $80 million, including an engine, by 2018.
Washington gives Israel some $3 billion in annual defence
grants, most of which it spends on U.S. products. Israeli
companies, including Elbit Systems Ltd. and
state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), are contributing
technologies to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.
