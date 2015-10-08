JERUSALEM Oct 8 The United States may resume
talks on its defence grants to Israel when Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington next month, an aide to
President Barack Obama said on Thursday.
Israel and the United States had been looking to extend a
10-year aid package worth about $3 billion annually and due to
expire in 2017. Netanyahu suspended the talks ahead of the July
nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that he opposed.
Deputy U.S. national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on
Thursday that negotiations, "kind of got put on hold while this
dispute over the nuclear deal was taking place".
"I think we can take that back up," he said in an interview
with Israel's Army Radio, responding to a question on whether
Obama and Netanyahu would discuss the matter at talks set for
Nov. 9.
Before the suspension, the two sides were close to a new
package of grants worth $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion, U.S. and
Israeli officials have said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Dan Williams; Editing by
Jeffrey Heller and Louise Ireland)