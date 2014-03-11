JERUSALEM, March 11 Israeli start-up LabStyle
Innovations Corp on Tuesday launched a mobile-phone glucose
meter for diabetics to monitor their blood sugar levels.
Called Dario, the meter plugs directly into a smartphone and
has a software application that gives real time recording and
analysis of blood sugar readings.
The product is initially being launched in New Zealand,
Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom. It will at first be
available for Apple's iOS and later for Google's Android
platform.
LayStyle said it was in the process of seeking insurance
reimbursement approvals and expects the first approval by the
end of June.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)