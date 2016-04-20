TEL AVIV, April 20 Israeli police said on
Wednesday they had arrested a diamond dealer on suspicion of
embezzlement after a complaint was filed by members of the
Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).
A police spokeswoman identified the suspect as Hanan
Abramovici, head of Hanan Abramovici Diamonds Ltd., saying: "The
suspect is under arrest and we are currently questioning him on
suspicion of embezzlement." She gave no further details.
The IDE said several of its members alleged the Abramovici
firm owed them "tens of millions of dollars" for gems that it
purchased but never paid for.
Adi Carmeli, a lawyer for Abramovici, confirmed his client
was under arrest and said he denied any connection to criminal
activity. He added that Abramovici filed for bankruptcy in late
2015.
The exchange's board of directors "will show zero tolerance
to any who bring harm to other bourse members," IDE managing
director Eli Avidar said in a statement.
Israel is a world centre for diamond cutting and polishing.
Its diamond industry has traditionally been secretive but Avidar
said a new board at the exchange has adopted a policy of full
disclosure and transparency.
"The Israeli diamond industry has been undergoing
difficulties in the past several years and unfortunately we have
seen cases where some factors have exploited this situation," he
said.
Israel's net polished diamond exports fell 20 percent in
2015 to $5 billion due to weaker demand in Europe, Hong Kong and
the United States and as prices for rough diamonds rose while
polished diamond prices dropped.
Manufacturers who cut and polish diamonds have found
themselves caught between giant mining companies charging high
prices for rough stones, and big retail chains that demand gems
at low margins to keep sales moving.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Richard
Balmforth)