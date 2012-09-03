TEL AVIV, Sept 3 The Gemological Institute of
America (GIA) opened its first laboratory in Israel on Monday,
giving a boost to the country's diamond industry, one of its
largest export earners.
Israel is a major center in global diamond trade and the
sector is a key economic driver. Exports of polished diamonds
totaled $3.26 billion in the first half of 2012 and rough
diamond exports totaled $1.52 billion.
As in other places, Israel's diamond sector has been hit by
the global downturn, with polished diamond exports falling 19
percent from the same period in 2011, and industry leaders
welcomed the move by the GIA - which grades and evaluates
diamonds - as offering a way for local dealers to cut costs and
increase turnover.
"It is not possible for a leading center in the world ... to
be without a world leading laboratory," said Moti Ganz, chairman
of the Israel Diamond Industry.
Rather than ship diamonds abroad, a time-consuming and
expensive process, grading and other services will now be
available locally, Ganz said, estimating this would save the
industry between $30 million and $50 million a year.